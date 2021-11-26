Little Valley Man Arrested on Warrant

(CNN) — Students at a Michigan high school described terrifying scenes of barricading doors with desks and escaping out of windows during a shooting that left three dead and eight others injured. "We heard two gunshots and after that, my teacher ran into the room, locked it, we barricaded and...
When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
Washington — The future of abortion rights will face its most consequential test in nearly 30 years when the Supreme Court convenes Wednesday to hear a high-stakes showdown that takes aim at nearly five decades of precedent. At the heart of the dispute before the high court, now with a...
(CNN) — A woman who testified Tuesday in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell said she met the close confidante of Jeffrey Epstein and the billionaire businessman when she was 14 and eating ice cream with friends at a camp where he was a benefactor. The woman, identified in...
A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
A pair of rulings by separate federal judges Tuesday temporarily halted parts of the Biden administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for certain workers. One ruling, issued by a Louisiana-based federal judge, effectively blocked a vaccine mandate for health workers across the country at hospitals that receive federal funding. A second...
A defense attorney for Kim Potter says the former Brooklyn Center police officer will testify in her manslaughter trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. While questioning a prospective juror, defense attorney Paul Engh said Potter will take the stand, CBS Minnesota reports. The development came as lawyers and a...
Comments / 0