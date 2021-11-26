ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Study the Austrian School of Economics

By Per Bylund
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 50 years ago, economist William Baumol noted that economics was a theory of the economy that left no place for entrepreneurship. Economic models, simply put, were “entrepreneur-less.” Economics is no better today; in fact, it’s arguably worse. It focuses on faceless economic forces in formalized models. Modern economics is to...

www.mysanantonio.com

Related
MySanAntonio

4 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Jumpstart Innovation

Entrepreneurs tend to be some of the bravest people in the business world. Let’s be honest – it takes guts to build something from the ground up, with no blueprint besides your own vision. However, even within the entrepreneurial community, there are different levels of risk. Starting a local coffee shop might take some of the same skills as a startup, but one of the key differentiators is innovation. To truly venture into a new space takes something special, and it’s this “something” that Ben Lightburn, CEO of Filament Health, has managed to nail down after scaling the world’s first natural psychedelics company. Truly unique missions such as these can scare off skeptics, however, it’s the same missions that result in equally great innovations. Here are some tips for those looking to do the same and for entrepreneurs paving their own path.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Every Entrepreneur Needs These 4 Qualities to Succeed

We are in the midst of the “Great Resignation.” A record 4.3 million U.S. workers left their jobs in August, as reported by the Labor Department. Although some are chasing new jobs, the past 20 months have inspired many to rethink their career paths, passions and priorities. Some are even considering starting their own small businesses to pursue a personal dream. If you’ve found yourself considering what’s next, here are four reasons why starting a business could be right for you.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian Economics#Economic Models#The University Of Vienna#Austrians
Tech Times

Why Every Startup Should Invest in Storytelling

There is no shortage of startups who had amazing products but failed to get the traction they deserved. There's no use in solving a killer problem if you can't convince people to use your solution. And the first people you need to convince are investors, a.k.a. VCs. Venture capitalists are...
MARKETS
World Economic Forum

Why diversity within your organization matters – Lessons from 11 entrepreneurs

Diversity leads to creativity and resilience, but to implement it in businesses can be challenging. Through diversity, deliberation and unconventional solutions can be found. Here are the lessons from entrepreneurs from the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers on why diversity is so crucial in organizations. Diversity brings in new ideas...
ECONOMY
hrexecutive.com

How employers are reacting to the hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate

A new survey—conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered—finds that more than half will require employee vaccines. Although the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is on hold due to legal challenges, some employers aren’t wasting time in putting employee vaccination mandates in place. A new survey out today from consulting...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Every American Should Know About Omicron

When it comes to the new COVID variant Omicron, messages are mixed: it is seemingly "very transmissible" and "cause of concern," but not cause for "panic," since no one knows how dangerous it may be, or how long it's actually been around. What to make of all this, and how should it change your behavior, if at all? Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on Pod Save America today to offer essential advice. Read on for all 7 of his life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

'It's Just Human Nature:' A New Book Examines Why Our Work Is Better When We Work Less

In 2017, reporters Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel moved from New York City to Missoula, Mont., and started asking some existential questions. The couple — who both wrote for BuzzFeed at the time — were working from home and began to feel like something was fundamentally off about the remote work bargain. Why, in our own homes, are we expected to structure our lives around office norms if they don’t even make us more productive? Why are we beholden to working 40 hours a week if we’d deliver better results in 30? Why are all these tools meant to enable communication starting to feel more like surveillance? When the pandemic plunged millions into the quagmire of working from home, Warzel and Petersen realized we were at a cultural inflection point. Their new book, Out of Office, explores what comes next. Here, Warzel and Petersen explain why we should be talking about how we work, not just where.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. - Inflation soars - Inflation has accelerated to multi-year highs around the world, as consumers returned with a vengeance and industries faced shortages.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Need a career boost? Try an accelerated degree

(BPT) - Amidst dramatic shifts in the national workforce and ever-changing job market, those in or entering their careers without formal education face an uphill challenge. In a recent survey, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nearly half of the more than 800 occupations they analyze annually require a college degree. Those occupations at the bachelor’s or master’s degree level are now netting graduates about $36,000 more in median annual salary than those at an associate’s level or less — and this trend is likely to continue increasing.
COLLEGES
MySanAntonio

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November

U.S. consumer confidence decreased to a nine-month low in November as accelerating inflation and a pickup in Covid-19 cases weighed on Americans' views on the economy. The Conference Board's index declined to 109.5 from a downwardly revised 111.6 reading in October, according to the group's report Tuesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey called for a drop to 110.9.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

The Netherlands will insure commercial risk in capital goods loans for SMEs

The government of the Netherlands offers Mexican small and medium-sized companies insurance against commercial and political risk to use in financing imports of capital goods of Dutch origin, said the president and CEO of Atradius Seguros de Credito México , Karel van Laack. . For several years the Dutch government...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Chilean startup Camel Secure extends its solutions to Latam

A report prepared by Schneider Electric during September 2021 indicated that, this year, 60% of companies in the region will invest in digitization, a number that will rise to 75% by 2023. This growing interest of companies to get on The digital transformation train brings with it great opportunities, but also dangers that can generate mistrust in organizations.
BUSINESS

