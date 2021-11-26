Correction: Hoffa Search-Theories story

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — In a story published November 13, 2021, about an exhibit on vaccines at the EcoTarium Museum of Science and Nature in Worcester, Massachusetts, The Associated Press omitted the name of the museum that created the exhibit, erroneously reported the museum for which Christine Reich works and incorrectly portrayed the museum to which her comments referred. The Museum of Science in Boston created the exhibit and shared it with the EcoTarium. Reich is the chief learning officer at the Boston museum, not the EcoTarium. Her comments about the museum feeling the need to educate the public and it being time to create a program referred to the Boston museum, not the EcoTarium.
