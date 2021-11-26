ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Hoffa Search-Theories story

By AP News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — In a Nov. 24 story about theories related to former...

Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including at least one teacher, authorities said. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that investigators were still trying to determine a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Correction: Kenosha Protests-Shootings-Rittenhouse Future

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 24, 2021, about Kyle Rittenhouse’s future following his acquittal on charges stemming from the shootings of three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had introduced a bill to award him the Congressional Medal of Honor. Greene’s bill would award Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal.
KENOSHA, WI
theridgewoodblog.net

Hoffa Search Leads Back to the King of Con

The staff of the Ridgewood blog and Natasha Stoynoff. Newark NJ, the FBI confirmed Friday it searched a former landfill site under the Pulaski Skyway late last month, though a spokesperson for the Detroit field office, which has been leading the decades-long investigation into the disappearance of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, said she couldn’t speak further because the affidavit is sealed.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
WausauPilot

From serious to scurrilous, some Jimmy Hoffa theories

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI’s confirmation last week that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. A number of theories have...
DETROIT, MI
The Free Press

Correction: Ahmaud Arbery-Convictions-Explainer story

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published November 24, 2021, about the convictions of three men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that William “Roddie” Bryan was convicted on two counts of felony murder. He was convicted on three counts of felony murder.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

FBI Conducts Search of New Jersey Landfill for Jimmy Hoffa's Remains

In a surprising development surrounding one of America's most enduring mysteries, the FBI recently conducted a search of a New Jersey landfill for the remains of missing Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa. The latest chapter in the legendary cold case, which began back in 1975 when the union president vanished without a trace, was reportedly brought about by a deathbed confession from a former worker at the site. The circuitous claim is that the man's father had been tasked with burying Hoffa's body in a steel drum at the Jersey City location which sits beneath a bridge known as the Pulaski Skyway. While the tale may sound like some kind of boastful last-minute claim to fame, it was apparently compelling enough for the FBI to take action.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jimmy Hoffa
Norman Transcript

Correction: United States-Climate-Walking the Walk story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published November 20, 2021, about the global implications of the Biden administration's climate legislation, The Associated Press misspelled the name of a climate and energy analyst. It is Zeke Hausfather.
ENVIRONMENT
Correction: Dog Sells Mansion story

In a story published November 17, 2021, The Associated Press erroneously reported on the selling of a Miami mansion by a multimillion dollar trust established for the care of a German shepherd. AP wrote that the dog inherited the trust from the late German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein. AP can find no evidence the countess existed, and is looking into other questions this story has raised. AP also erroneously reported that Carla Riccitelli is on the board that manages the trust. Gunther Corp. has only one director on its board, according to Florida records: Monica Tirado, a Miami Beach lawyer. AP has written a new story about how the tale of the dog has long been used as a publicity stunt, and is replacing the earlier erroneous story with that piece.
MIAMI, FL
WKMI

Death Bed Confession Leads to New Jimmy Hoffa Search in New Jersey

The FBI conducted a new search in New Jersey following a death bed confession. Late last week, the New York Times broke the news of the FBI searching a New Jersey landfill related to the disappearance of the one-time head of the Teamster's Union. Jimmy Hoffa vanished on July 30, 1975, from Detroit, Michigan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deadlinedetroit.com

FBI Executes Search Warrant at N.J. Site with Possibility of Finding Jimmy Hoffa

The FBI recently executed a search warrant at a former New Jersey landfill where an investigative reporter and author believes ex-Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa is buried. The New York Times reports that agents visited a patch of dirt and gravel the size of a Little League diamond below the four-lane Pulaski Skyway bridge on Oct. 25-26 for a “site survey." A check of the former PJP landfill could include soil samples and other tests.
DETROIT, MI
#Teamsters#Detroit#Ap#The Associated Press
Correction: Oregon-Marijuana story

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published November 17, 2021, about illegal marijuana farms in southern Oregon, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Amanda Metzler, a licensed cannabis grower, said before a legislative panel that she is afraid of armed cartel members who run illegal marijuana farms. Metzler testified in a committee hearing of the Oregon Legislature that she is alarmed that legal farms are surrounded by illegal cannabis farms. She did not mention cartels.
OREGON, WI
NWI.com

Correction: Museum-Vaccine Exhibit story

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — In a story published November 13, 2021, about an exhibit on vaccines at the EcoTarium Museum of Science and Nature in Worcester, Massachusetts, The Associated Press omitted the name of the museum that created the exhibit, erroneously reported the museum for which Christine Reich works and incorrectly portrayed the museum to which her comments referred. The Museum of Science in Boston created the exhibit and shared it with the EcoTarium. Reich is the chief learning officer at the Boston museum, not the EcoTarium. Her comments about the museum feeling the need to educate the public and it being time to create a program referred to the Boston museum, not the EcoTarium.
WORCESTER, MA
Killeen Daily Herald

Correction: Police Shooting-Kansas City-Trial story

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a Nov. 18 story about the involuntary manslaughter trial of Kansas City, Missouri, police Officer Eric J. DeValkenaere, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the case was the first in which a white officer in the city was charged in the death of a Black person. It was not, as there was a previous case in 1942.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Washington Examiner

The media blackout of the Waukesha attack is intentional

A little more than a week ago, a deranged criminal intentionally drove his SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens. Eight children are still in the hospital. The national media don’t seem to care. Local news outlets are tracking the health status...
PUBLIC SAFETY

