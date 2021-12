Remote workers have had to cope with serious technical issues while working from home since the Covid-19 outbreak began, according to research from Apogee Corporation. The study of more than 2,000 office workers from the managed workplace services provider revealed doubts about the current readiness of technology to support the flexible workspaces of the future. Almost half (45%) of UK employees said they were left frustrated with laptops and hardware not functioning properly while working from home during the pandemic, and more than one-third (35%) of workers experienced difficulties while transitioning from work to home to hybrid because of technological problems.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO