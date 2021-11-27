The best remaining Black Friday laptop deals from Apple, HP, and more

Apple

Black Friday is a great time to buy pretty much anything. But, laptops represent a big purchase, which means you can save some serious cash if you know where to look. This year’s list of laptop deals have been spread out across pretty much every genre from super-cheap Chromebooks to high-end gaming computers.

So, if the laptop you’re using right now is starting to wheeze, slow down, heat up, or just generally give out, check the links below and get something new. You deserve it.

The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021

Expect new deals to drop all weekend so we’ll keep an eye out for new deals as they go live.

The best Apple laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M1 $849 (Was $1,000)

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with TouchBar $1,299 (Was $1,799)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with TouchBa r $2,199 (Was $2,799)

The best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $699 (Was $899)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 $299 (Was $399)

The best gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 $1,589 (Was $1,899)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Core i7 laptop $1,689 (Was $1,799)

Razer Blade 15 Core i7 gaming laptop $1,994

Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 $684 (Was $839)

Asus TUF F17 $749 (Was $849)

The best laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 $999 (Was $1,499)

HP 17-inch Windows laptop $399 (Was $549)

HP 17.3-inch Core i5 $499 (Was $679)

Lenovo Ideapad 3i 17-inch laptop $499 (Was $709)

The best Chromebook deals

HP 11-inch touchscreen Chromeboo k $399 ($599)

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch $129 (Was $199)

HP 14-inch Chromebook $149 (Was $319)

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch $159 (Was $319)

FAQs

Q: When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday 2021 is on Nov. 26. That being said, the actual date isn’t quite as important as it used to be. Black Friday is now more of a month-long deal and sale event, so keep an eye out for discounts coming from every direction from the moment Halloween ends until the bitter end of Cyber Monday.

Q: What is Black Friday?

Black Friday’s historical meaning traces back roughly half a century when it referred to a day full of heavy traffic and also the day in which businesses in the US started turning a profit for the year. It refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving. Most of that is irrelevant now, though, and Black Friday has become shorthand for the shopping frenzy that happens between the end of October and the beginning of December.