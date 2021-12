The Royal Mint has announced a new 50p coin will be launched next year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.The newly-designed coin will feature the number 70, which represents the number of years since the Queen ascended the throne in 1952.Her Majesty’s cypher will be framed within the zero of the number 70 at the heart of the design, said the Royal Mint.The design has been approved by the Queen and it is the first time a royal event has been celebrated on the tails side of a 50p.Clare MacIennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO