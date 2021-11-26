ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Tumbles On Virus Variant Fears

By Insta Forex
 5 days ago

Oil prices plunged on Friday amid fresh demand fears and concerns about oversupply. Benchmark Brent crude futures fell $4.60, or 5.6 percent, to $77.62 a barrel in European trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $5.28, or 6.7 percent, at $73.11 a barrel, after hitting a...

