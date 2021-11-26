ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold: Canes road trip coming to an end in Philadelphia

By WRAL
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
If you think the Carolina Hurricanes are having trouble scoring goals…. The Philadelphia Flyers have it worse, way worse. Way, way, way worse. At least the Hurricanes are continuing to win the majority of their games through their offensive lull that has seen them average 2.45 goals per game in their...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
