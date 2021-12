Get ready country music fans, a new country music event is coming. An outdoor music festival is returning to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin in the summer of 2022. It will be the first in the city just across the Mississippi River from Iowa since 2017. The new festival is called County Line Country Fest, and here's who will be performing during the three days of country music fun.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO