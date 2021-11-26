ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Jumps On Safe-haven Demand

Gold prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday, as concerns over the spread of a newly identified coronavirus variant boosted the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal. A weaker dollar and declining U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also supported gold...

