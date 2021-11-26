ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

4 ways that Americans aren’t taking advantage of thousands in stimulus payments or free cash

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYU78_0d7JhytW00

After the pandemic unfolded, the federal and state governments created ways for Americans to handle the new way of life financially.

Of these various ways, many don’t appear to be taking advantage of them.

Recent polls show Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck.

This means stimulus aid could really help those families struggling to get by.

A fourth federal stimulus check is not likely to happen again this year, but there are plenty of other ways to benefit from stimulus cash or ways to collect free cash.

Four ways Americans can take advantage of stimulus aid or get extra cash

One way millions of Americans have been getting additional help is by collecting advanced child tax credit payments.

Parents have been receiving monthly payments since July worth up to $300 per child.

Parents with children ages 17 and under are eligible for money.

They must male less than $150,000 as married couples or less than $112,500 as head of household.

July alone helped over three million children come out of poverty.

While these have been great for families, many have failed to take advantage of the program. One out of ten eligible families is missing out.

Those that failed to opt in must wait until they can file their taxes in 2022 to claim that cash.

Another way Americans are collecting cash is by using cash back tools for doing their regular grocery shopping.

Some can pay out as much as hundreds of dollars every year.

Ibotta, on average, gives people up to $150 per year on cash back for groceries or online purchases.

TopCashBack gives its members an average of $345 per year in cash back.

Sign up bonuses can earn people money as well.

Some banks offer cash to open an account with their branch, but may require a minimum deposit.

Jobs are also offering sign on bonuses for those choosing to work for certain companies or within specific industries.

Cash back websites online also offer some sign on bonuses.

401k plans are also a way to collect cash, but you can’t use it until later. This is a way to help out your future self for whatever may come.

401k plans often offer an employer match contribution, which is pretty much free money. Some offer as much as 5% per paycheck.

If you get a $500 paycheck, your employer is willing to match you at $25 per week. This means every month your plan will collect $200; $100 from you, and $100 from your employer.

Unfortunately, a survey shows up to 17% of those who qualify to open a 401k plan don’t.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Americans#Topcashback
FingerLakes1.com

Here’s who can get an extra $1,000 stimulus check

Some Americans are eligible for a $1,000 bonus stimulus check if they’ve found themselves unemployed for eight weeks. As part of Connecticut’s Back to Work program, checks started being sent to residents that qualify May 30, 2021. They’ll continue until Dec. 31. There are specific requirements to qualify, including specifics...
INCOME TAX
AL.com

Stimulus update: Last child tax credit payment in December, important deadline ahead

Barring Congressional intervention, the final monthly child tax credit payment will be issued this month. The payment – set to start arriving on Dec. 15 – is the sixth and final installment of the expanded child tax credit approved under March’s stimulus package. The first payment arrived in July and installments include up to $300 a month for each child aged 5 and younger or up to $250 each month for children between ages 6 to 17. An equal amount – up to $1,800 or $1,500 – can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
FingerLakes1.com

How many Social Security payments are left before 2022?

There is one last Social Security check going out to customers in 2021 next month. Soon after in 2022, customers will begin to see their checks with the COLA increase. The cost of goods and services has now reached a peak of 6.3% for the year. Unfortunately, seniors have been getting the same amount of money while prices steadily, and quickly, climbed.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy