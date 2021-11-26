'The Braid Up': How to Do The Stitch With Your X Braid

Have you ever complimented a girl on how beautiful her hair is only to discover that it’s a wig? With the capability and technology to engineer life-like wigs that look and feel just like normal human hair, women everywhere have sought new alternatives like wigs and lace fronts when it comes to switching up their hair style. But now as the industry is widely saturated with synthetic, low-quality products, knowing which companies to trust becomes the hard part. One up-and-coming Australian entrepreneur has gained popularity for her wigs and extensions. Meet Jamila Usman, launched last year, Jamila Hair Care was years in the making. The company’s founder, Jamila Usman became obsessed with beauty and hair care at a young age, taking the time to learn about the industry and discerning what makes the best products. Now with her units available for purchase via Instagram as well as her website, Jamila’s products are sold worldwide, popular in the U.S., Australia, and Dubai markets.
