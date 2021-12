Chelsea have no plans to cut Conor Gallagher’s Crystal Palace loan stint short in January.Manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted the best place for Chelsea midfield talent Gallagher remains at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the current campaign.The 21-year-old has lit up the Premier League with Patrick Vieira’s Eagles and made his senior England debut in the 10-0 San Marino thrashing.The Blues will not tinker with their immediate plans for Gallagher however, and will assess his longer-term situation next summer.“I have not thought about bringing him back earlier, because it’s also important for him to be happy where he is,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO