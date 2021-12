Get the low down on these downloads and level up your bird hunting game. On-X has evolved beyond just a brand and achieved a mindset mentality. As both a noun and a verb, On-X has become deeply engrained in the hunting community whether you pursue big game, small, game, birds, or fur. The GPS-based mapping app has completely revolutionized the way we scout and hunt. Clear and definitive property boundaries and property owners eliminate any uncertainty and provide us with confidence going into every hunt. You can set custom waypoints, track your route, view topo maps, and share secret coverts just to name a few functions. Annual membership plans are available by individual state or for the entire country.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO