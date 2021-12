By: KDKA-TV News Staff JEFFERSON COUNTY (KDKA) — Last week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission expanded its disease management areas. A deer was killed on a road in Jefferson County turned out to have chronic wasting disease. Because of that they’ve expanded D-M-A 3 and created a sixth area. Hunters who harvest deer in those areas have to follow certain rules to prevent spreading the disease. The game commission says the infected deer was found within two miles of the state’s elk management area. So far, no elk in the state have tested positive. Chronic wasting disease ends up killing deer and elk.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO