ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The 11 Best Songs For Shopping

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apb6J_0d7JgMTN00

It’s America’s unofficial official favorite holiday: Black Friday! It’s the day we break our credit cards from our wallets and use them like the next day doesn’t exist. It’s a shop-until-you-drop-sprint-plus-marathon.

So, dear reader, we thought we’d offer something to help you on your journey: the definitive Top 11 Songs For Shopping.

“The Bargain Store”

“Money”

“Money, Money, Money”

“It’s Money That Matters”

“Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems”

“Money (That’s What I Want)”

“Queen Of The Supermarket”

“Freedom Lika Shopping Cart”

“Got Your Money”

“Thrift Shop”

“Bitch Better Have My Money”

Comments / 0

Related
1029thebuzz.com

The Best Song Ever According to Science?

Here we go… another “scientific study!” This time they determined the “ultimate all-round song.”. The result? “Every Breath You Take” by The Police. Researchers at a university in Denmark set out to determine if there’s a pattern to the music we listen to throughout the day. They broke the day into five blocks: Morning, Afternoon, Evening, Night, and Late Night / Early Morning.
SCIENCE
news4sanantonio.com

Best Social Media Shopping Deals

Shopping expert and journalist, Trae Bodge, has teamed up with Facebook and Instagram to share details on how to find the best deals by shopping right from the social apps you use every day. Shop on Facebook and Instagram.
INTERNET
copperarea.com

Shop Local: Heart Song Galleria

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey. The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery....
SUPERIOR, AZ
YourCentralValley.com

Best gift for type A personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for type A personalities is best? Ever known someone who you’d describe as “having no chill?” If so, you may have a friend or family member with a type-A personality. People with type A personalities are characterized as achievement-oriented, stressed, highly organized and competitive. […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Shopping
The Guardian

A shopping guide to the best … party necklaces

A cocktail necklace – a bit bold, party-ready, not subtle – is the fashion pro’s secret addition to your jewellery box. With very little effort it helps make a statement with even the most nondescript outfit. A lot of fun can be had by renting a cocktail necklace – go...
APPAREL
mega993online.com

10 Best Sequel Songs as Chosen by The Black Moods

There are stories sometimes so rewarding and full that they can't be completely told in just one song. Luckily a number of acts in music history have revisited characters and tales of a multiple songs. One such band is up-and-comers The Black Moods, who turned heads last year with their single "Sunshine" and are building up to their new album with "She Gets Out," a song that carries over a narrative.
MUSIC
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Christmas Ornaments In 2021

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most special part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, ornaments are often used year after year, and in a way feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in lots of shapes, materials, colors and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree can be the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
b975.com

Best Places to Shop Black Friday

With Black Friday sales starting earlier this year and most consumers planning to shop online rather than in-store, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21...
SHOPPING
PopMatters

The 10 Best Belle and Sebastian Non-Album Songs

5. “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” (2005) Based on Murdoch’s first-hand observations on Israeli-Palestinian tensions after a visit to the region with keyboardist Chris Geddes, “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” ups the geopolitical stakes of B&S’s touching character sketches. Originally appearing on the 2005 Help: A Day in the Life benefit compilation, the song compares and contrasts what it’s like on both sides of the conflict, its protagonists being an Israeli checkpoint soldier (“the girl with the gun”) and a Palestinian boy so shellshocked he “can’t sleep without gunfire”. And yet, Murdoch’s tale finds their common humanity as they cross paths when “The boy cracks a joke / He is sweet”, with their biggest bone of contention being that “He listens to hip-hop in Gaza / She listens to Coldplay in Lod”. Here, Murdoch might be at his most political, which works because he’s also at his most personal too.
MUSIC
weareteachers.com

The Best Warm & Inclusive Winter Songs for Kids

Nothing says winter is here (and winter break is rapidly approaching!) quite like all our students singing their hearts out in front of their family members. It’s also a great opportunity to share inclusive winter songs so that all students and their families can enjoy the warmth and togetherness a school concert brings.
ENTERTAINMENT
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
SHOPPING
WTOP

Billboard magazine ranks the Best Christmas Songs

10. Donny Hathaway – ‘This Christmas’ (1970) 9. Bruce Springsteen – ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ (1982) 8. Run-D.M.C. – ‘Christmas in Hollis’ (1987) 7. José Feliciano – ‘Feliz Navidad’ (1970) 6. Brenda Lee – ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ (1958) 5. Bing Crosby – ‘White Christmas’ (1947) 3....
MUSIC
dwell.com

America’s Best Independent Design Shops: Spartan Shop

Currie Person likes Spartan Shop to constantly evolve. Take the pandemic: Person closed the brick-and-mortar location in Portland, Oregon, for 16 months and emerged with a new vision, moving away from her original concept for "an elevated general store" to become a hybrid showroom and gallery. Located in a 1923...
PORTLAND, OR
Time Out Global

The best Thanksgiving songs for you Turkey Day playlist

Nothing says ‘thank you’ like these wholesome Thanksgiving songs. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the things that make us feel grateful, which is exactly what each of these Thanksgiving songs will help you to do. Maybe you’re appreciative of love. Maybe it’s friends, or lessons learned. Point is, we all have something to be thankful for... which is why the very notion of appreciation is a longstanding inspiration for musicians.
MUSIC
my975fm.com

Is This The Best Christmas Song Ever? Hmmm!

What is the perfect Christmas song? Well, musicologist Dr. Joe Bennett from the Boston Conservatory at Berkley analyzed 200 Christmas songs for tempo, lyric, vocal and key and came up with a scientific formula for creating the perfect Christmas song ever. This is what resulted? So, is it the best Christmas song ever? We'll let you decide!
MUSIC
CBS Miami

‘Tis The Season To Shop! Here Are The Best Days To Shop Online

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The arrival of Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Finding the best deals can depend on when you shop. Eric Matisoff from Adobe Analytics says online shoppers may be able to find some good deals by using a little strategy. “The hot items this year are kind of your usual holiday standards – electronics, toys,” he says. Matisoff says for toys, Thanksgiving Day will have the best discounts. Black Friday is good for home goods like furniture and tools. On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances. Sunday is the best day for apparel and...
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

The best Hanukkah songs for your holiday playlist

Christmas songs get all the shine, but here are 21 Hanukkah songs to illuminate your celebration of the Jewish holiday. Fact: some of the best Christmas songs originate with Jewish songwriters: take ‘Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree,’ ‘Winter Wonderland,’ ‘You're A Mean One Mr.Grinch,’ ‘White Christmas’… When you consider the great number of Christmas albums by artists ranging from Barry Manilow to Bob Dylan to Kenny G, it's not that strange that gentiles crafted some of the best Hanukkah songs: one of our favorites, for instance, is Sharon Jones’s funky Hanukkah bop ‘8 Days of Hannukah.’ Truly, the holidays are a cultural exchange.
MUSIC
CBS 42

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy