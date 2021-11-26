The 11 Best Songs For Shopping

It’s America’s unofficial official favorite holiday: Black Friday! It’s the day we break our credit cards from our wallets and use them like the next day doesn’t exist. It’s a shop-until-you-drop-sprint-plus-marathon.

So, dear reader, we thought we’d offer something to help you on your journey: the definitive Top 11 Songs For Shopping.

“The Bargain Store”

“Money”

“Money, Money, Money”

“It’s Money That Matters”

“Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems”

“Money (That’s What I Want)”

“Queen Of The Supermarket”

“Freedom Lika Shopping Cart”

“Got Your Money”

“Thrift Shop”

“Bitch Better Have My Money”