Omaha, NE

Three injured in stabbing at Omaha apartment complex

 4 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after three people suffered knife wounds at an apartment complex in Omaha....

Lincoln police: Teen shot older man in road rage conflict

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting an older man during what officers believe was a road rage confrontation. Police say 19-year-old Tyler Foster shot a 68-year-old man Sunday afternoon after the man confronted Foster. Investigators say the two...
LINCOLN, NE
UPDATE: CPS, CSC placed in lock out Tuesday afternoon

Chadron Public Schools and Chadron State College were placed in a lock out this afternoon. The lock out was initiated as the Chadron Police Department searched for two people wanted in connection with a Pine Ridge Reservation shooting on Nov. 28. At approximately 2 p.m. the Chadron Police Department was...
CHADRON, NE
Nebraska trooper shoots, critically injures man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a narcotics task force shot and critically injured a man as officers were following up on information from a Crime Stoppers report. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that investigators with the Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
Fire destroys vintage cars, motorcycles near Denton

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — A garage fire near Denton has caused more than $1 million in damage to several classic cars and motorcycles. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire broke out Saturday in a detached garage. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 50-by-100-foot garage was fully engulfed...
DENTON, NE
Early morning fire damages Bellevue apartment building

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An early morning fire at the College Park Apartments in Bellevue has heavily damaged to the building. The Omaha World-Herald reports crews from the Bellevue Fire Department responding to a call at 3:35 a.m. Saturday found smoke and fire coming on the second floor of the three-story building.
BELLEVUE, NE
Man sentenced for shooting into three homes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for shooting into three homes in January. The Lincoln Journal Star reported Friday that Dontaiven Drappeaux had pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful discharge of a firearm. Ballistics tests tied his gun to...
LINCOLN, NE
Woman killed in Omaha wreck; driver of other car in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night, killing 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha. She was driving east on...
OMAHA, NE
Man shot by patrol trooper taken to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper has shot a man in a struggle over a gun outside a Lincoln apartment. The man was rushed Wednesday afternoon to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately known. Patrol Col. John Bolduc said a narcotics task force made...
NEBRASKA STATE
Investigators looking into cause of fatal fire in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A...
NEBRASKA STATE
All three defendants found guilty of Arbery murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in self-defense.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Alcohol inspections held in several southwest Nebraska counties

NORTH PLATTE — Nebraska State Patrol investigators have completed alcohol inspections in several counties in southwest Nebraska. The inspections took place between Sunday, November 14 and Friday, November 19. On Sunday, November 14, investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. Twelve businesses were inspected. All of the businesses...
NEBRASKA STATE
Jury deliberations in Arbery death continue a 2nd day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The jury is deliberating for a second day Wednesday in the trial of three white man charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. It spent about six hours deliberating Tuesday before adjourning without a verdict. Jurors are weighing murder charges against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.
BRUNSWICK, GA
