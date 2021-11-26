ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia rescues 487 migrants in crowded boat off its coast

Register Citizen
 4 days ago

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s defense ministry said 487 migrants, including 93 children, were rescued Friday off the North African country’s coast as they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in an overloaded boat. The ministry said in a statement that the...

The Guardian

Most people who risk Channel boat crossings are refugees – report

Nearly two-thirds of people who migrate to the UK in small boats are deemed to be genuine refugees and allowed to remain, a report says, in an apparent contradiction of past statements by the home secretary, Priti Patel. Analysis using Home Office data and requests under freedom of information laws...
U.K.
Reuters

Italian costguard rescues hundreds of migrants off Calabria coast

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Italian coastguard has rescued about 250 migrants, including a newborn baby, from a boat drifting a few miles off the coast of the Calabria region. The rescue, carried out overnight on Saturday and Sunday, was complicated by difficult weather and sea conditions and lasted...
EUROPE
AFP

Pope to plead migrant cause on Greece, Cyprus trip

Pope Francis heads to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day trip intended to strengthen ties with the Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of migrants with a return trip to Lesbos. Francis' return to Lesbos represents "a very strong message" especially since "the situation has worsened", said Roberto Zuccolini, spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic association Sant'Egidio, which has been helping migrants in Europe since 2015, particularly in Greece. 
EUROPE
AFP

Divided Cyprus, island at frontline of migrant flow

After setting off in a rubber boat from Turkey under the cover of darkness, Mohammed, a Syrian in his twenties, arrived on Cyprus's north coast in October. Irregular arrivals are deported, Syrians are sent back to Turkey, and human trafficking and smuggling were only outlawed last year, the organisation said.
WORLD
Reuters

Pope's visit to Greece's Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

LESBOS, Greece, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island's migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. "They came because they thought the pope would take them," said...
POLITICS
AFP

Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants

The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium convened in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon, four days after an unprecedented accident saw 27 people drown in Channel. They met without Britain which was excluded after a row last week. The four countries agreed to "strengthen our operational cooperation" in fighting the gangs who organise boats and life jackets for groups of migrants to head over the narrow but treacherous sea lane separating France and England.
WORLD
The Independent

Morocco suspends all inbound international flights

Morocco has declared it will suspend all international inbound flights from today (29 November).The strict measure will initially be in place for two weeks and was introduced in response to fears over the newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.Countries worldwide are tightening border controls over concerns that the variant could potentially be more transmissible than those that have gone before and, more worryingly, could reduce the efficacy of current vaccines.Morocco’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the decision to halt incoming flights was to “preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.”The...
WORLD
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. "We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters after a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France. "Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better. We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given." He also reiterated criticism of the "attractiveness of England" including its labour market "which means you can work without having an identity document".
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Man rescued after 22 hours adrift off Japan coast

Watch the moment a 69-year-old man was rescued after 22 hours drifting at sea off the Japanese coast. Dramatic video released by the coastguard shows the lone passenger in a boat that capsized in stormy waters off Kagoshima prefecture. An official has described his survival as a "miracle".
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY

