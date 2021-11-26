ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant Brokers Enhance Vendor Focus With New Vendor Management Department

By Gretchen Schimelpfenig, PE
greenhousegrower.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the ongoing expansion efforts of plant brokers McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture, the two companies have created a new vendor management department. With this move, department personnel will now support both organizations’ customers, vendors, and growers. The new vendor management department allows for McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture...

www.greenhousegrower.com

Healthcare IT News

Creating a game plan for vendor risk management

In this day and age, any healthcare provider organization could be the next victim of a cybersecurity breach. Unfortunately, countless organizations have experienced data breaches by a third party, and the remediation costs can run into the millions. This is why vendor risk management has come to the fore as...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Ooredoo Selects Tecnotree as New Digital Billing Vendor

Ooredoo has signed an agreement with Finland-based digital business support system (BSS) provider Tecnotree, as vendor for its digital billing system. Based on microservices architecture and built on open-source software platforms, the system supports both traditional and digital offerings, providing a platform for high performance billing and revenue management functions, efficiently tracking usage and payment, and offering personalised billing for each and every subscriber. Ensuring a cost-effective and efficient way for customers to manage their bills, it’s part of Ooredoo’s mission to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience.
SOFTWARE
benefitspro.com

5 questions to help brokers select the right benefits tech vendor

Those who work in benefits consulting are at a crossroads. The last two years have disrupted just about everything we do, and the clients we’re serving look a lot different than they used to. The physical, mental and financial strain of COVID-19 has driven employers to support their workforce by investing more than ever in their benefits packages, all while facing the pressures of ever-rising health care costs.
ECONOMY
greenhousegrower.com

How to Keep Up With the Shifting Nexus of Plant Retail

It’s important for greenhouse growers to know how plant consumers shop, as well as where their interests may be a few years down the road. Next week’s Greenhouse Grower GROW Executive Summit addresses this concern with an eye-opening session that kicks off the first day of the event on Dec 7.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

CyberCube Launches a New Version of Broking Manager, the Cyber Analytics Solution for Brokers

Cyber risk analytics leader CyberCube has launched Version 2.0 of Broking Manager, the Software-as-a-Service solution designed specifically for insurance brokers. Broking Manager empowers brokers to instantly produce cyber financial loss reports on millions of companies while providing rich information to help them articulate their clients’ cyber exposure, whether they specialize in cyber insurance or not.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Aite Matrix: Leading U.S. cash management vendors, 2021

U.S. cash management customers require easy-to-use, agile, and open platforms that seamlessly integrate with bank platforms. Today’s corporate and commercial bank customers need robust real-time capabilities that enable them to efficiently initiate digital payments, collect money owed, and manage their financial positions and operations as effectively as possible. Aite-Novarica Group...
MARKETS
techwire.net

Technology Department Schedules Virtual Vendor Forum

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. The California Department of Technology has scheduled its next virtual CDT Vendor Forum for Dec. 8. The department presents the events periodically as a way of sharing news and updates with the vendor community and to gather feedback from those doing business in technology with state government.
TECHNOLOGY
keysweekly.com

KEY COLONY VENDORS MIGRATE TO NEW DUCK KEY PARADISE OPEN MARKET

Fans of the Key Colony Beach open market, fear not: you’ll find all of the vendors at the Duck Key Paradise Open Market, open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St., Duck Key. From fresh produce to handmade jewelry using lionfish...
DUCK KEY, FL
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
hrexecutive.com

How employers are reacting to the hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate

A new survey—conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered—finds that more than half will require employee vaccines. Although the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is on hold due to legal challenges, some employers aren’t wasting time in putting employee vaccination mandates in place. A new survey out today from consulting...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

What Is Crypto Banking?

You can get started with crypto banking by opening a crypto interest or checking account or using a DeFi app. Learn about options and risks to consider first.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS

