The Ford Bronco seems to be making headlines on a daily basis, sometimes for good reasons such as the debut of the hardcore Bronco DR, and sometimes for the not-so-good reasons such as the fact that the waiting list is insanely long. It feels as though the Ford Bronco has just arrived, but Ford is already making plans for a refreshed model and orders have opened for the 2022 model year. A few weeks ago, we reported that Ford had stopped taking reservations of the 2021 model, with the company directing buyers to the 2022 model, and now we have a production date for the 2022 car: 15 December 2021.

