The four A’s for expressing gratitude

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spirit of Thanksgiving, I want to talk about gratitude. Even during the greatest difficulties, you will experience in life, you can always find things for which you are truly grateful. On this week’s podcast, I’ll share strategies for showing and reflecting gratitude. One of the most important...

sanclementetimes.com

Wellness & Prevention: Expressing Gratitude Beyond the Thanksgiving Holiday

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
HEALTH
WJON

New London’s Get Grateful Coffee Encourages Attitude of Gratitude

A new Central Minnesota-based coffee roastery is adding a touch of gratitude to your morning routine. On Monday, Get Grateful Coffee Co. officially launched to the world. The brainchild of Brady Lindquist of New London, the idea was born a couple years ago during a trip to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Surrounded by the peace and stillness of breathtaking Rockie Mountains, Lindquist found himself reflecting on the significance of gratitude. Counting one's blessings, it's been said, can have a huge impact on improving overall mental health and wellness. So why not promote gratitude? Lindquist decided to pair the idea of gratitude with one of his other passions -- good coffee. The idea for Get Grateful Coffee Co. was born.
NEW LONDON, MN
theintelligencer.com

Pastor's Pen: Of gratitude and the ways of Providence

I wasn’t very thankful when the day started but something happened — something I can only attribute to the mysteries of Providence — that changed my perspective. Not only did it make me thankful to God but it gave me insights into the depths of His concerns for us here in this broken world.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Tulsa World

Counselor’s Corner: Adopt a mindset of gratitude and thanksgiving

People have been going through tremendous difficulties over the past two years. Anxiety and depression are at an all-time high, and numerous clients are sharing anger about how their lives have been disrupted due to the pandemic and the increased stressors they are facing. A large percentage of recent sessions...
SOCIETY
nny360.com

Let’s all work to develop an attitude of gratitude

The calendar tells us tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving is a federal holiday set aside for national thanksgiving. As I am sure anyone who has read this column even sporadically realizes, I believe gratitude is something we all should express on a daily basis. We should definitely never wait until a designated national holiday to share our thanks and gratitude.
LIFESTYLE
The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Interrupting anxiety with gratitude

Interrupting anxiety with gratitude enables us to experience healthier emotions in the throes of distress. Interruptions are often unwelcome, but sometimes we do well to consider better patterns of thinking and reacting. Indeed, when making a list of positive emotions we can freely choose, gratitude stands at the top. I appreciate the perspective of Charles Dickens: “Reflect on your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Phillipians 4:6).
MENTAL HEALTH
cedarcityutah.com

One man’s change of heart brings about gratitude to God

ST. GEORGE – These days, it’s easy to say “Thanksgiving” in terms of the holiday known for family gatherings and turkeys overflowing with stuffing without really thinking about the name or reflecting on the meaning. But search for the “meaning of thanksgiving” on Google and the first return is “the expression of gratitude, especially to God.” For one man who definitely started out down the wrong path, that type of thanks-giving is now expressed year-round through service to his community.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
nrinow.news

From the Editor’s Desk: On gratitude

It’s been three and a half years since the launch of Northern Rhode Island News On the Web, and on this Thanksgiving Day, it’s time to thank all in the community who have helped to contribute to our success, from our readers and contributors, to our advertisers, and the town officials who have always been there to help us along the way.
POLITICS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Giving Tuesday: An attitude of gratitude expressed through service and donations

Many have heard of and plan for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Lesser known, and more in line with the spirit of the holidays, is Giving Tuesday. Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday was designed to encourage people to do good and has grown into a global movement. The event “strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe,” according to the website givingtuesday.org. The mission is simply to build a more just and generous world.
CHARITIES
