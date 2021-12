CITY HALL — City rules will allow dog owners to bring their companions into some Chicago bars under an ordinance that advanced out of a City Council committee on Monday. The City Council Committee on License and Consumer Protection unanimously endorsed Ald. Brendan Reilly’s (42nd) proposal to narrow the city’s ban on non-service animals in businesses so that it only applies to “retail food establishments” as opposed to any “place where foodstuffs are sold or on display.” The upshot is that the ban would no longer apply to bars that don’t serve food.

14 DAYS AGO