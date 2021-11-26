ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AeroClean Technologies extends post-IPO rally, rising 705% in two sessions (update)

By Jerry Kronenberg
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) rose nearly 25% intraday Friday as the air-filtering firm built on a roughly 700% pop the company enjoyed in its first post-IPO session Wednesday despite reporting zero revenues. AERC soared as much as 24.1% to $98 Friday before pulling back...

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
Seeking Alpha

Petros Pharmaceuticals slumps 23% on $10M offering

Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI -23.0%) enters agreement for purchase and sale of 3.33M shares at a purchase price of $3.00 per share. The company will sell 2.15M shares in a registered direct offering and the remaining 1.18M shares will be sold in a private placement. Company has also agreed to issue...
Seeking Alpha

Novo Integrated gains 8% after acquiring majority stake in Terragenx

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) has acquired 91% of Terragenx and the intellectual property portfolio for the unique formulation and manufacturing capability to produce a water-soluble iodine micro-nutrient that is FDA and Health Canada approved for over-the-counter and e-commerce distribution (the Iodine IP and Patents). NVOS shares up 7.8% premarket at...
Seeking Alpha

Recent IPO IO Biotech up 8% as quiet period ends

IO Biotech (IOBT +7.9%), which had its IPO earlier this month, has ended its quiet period today with an upward swing. However, shares are still well below the IPO price of $14 a share. IO's lead candidate, IO102-IO103, is in phase 3 in combination with a PD1 monoclonal antibody as...
Seeking Alpha

After 3Q21 EPS, Eventbrite Remains Overvalued By 86%+

Since our original report, the stock has outperformed as a short vs. the S&P 500 by 97%. We’re reiterating a Danger Zone pick that recently reported calendar 3Q21 earnings. After missing both top and bottom line estimates, this business has still not recovered from the COVID-19 pressures and looks increasingly unlikely to achieve the high revenue and profit growth implied by its stock price. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is in the Danger Zone.
Seeking Alpha

BM Technologies: A Deep Value Fintech That Is Severely Mispriced

BM Technologies runs a college disbursement business that has brought in $2 billion of deposits. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bram Berkowitz as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
Seeking Alpha

Chinook forms joint venture SanReno with investor syndicate focused on kidney therapies

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with an investor syndicate to form SanReno Therapeutics to develop and commercialize kidney disease therapies in China. Frazier Healthcare Partners and Pivotal bioVenture Partners China, as well as existing Chinook investors Versant Ventures and Samsara BioCapital, has invested $40M in...
Seeking Alpha

As Olema falls 60% following data confusion, Street analysts remain bullish

Although shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) fell 60% in trading today, two Street analysts remain bullish on the company's prospects. The plunge was precipitated by what Olema called a "falsified poster" released on social media yesterday afternoon dealing with early-stage data on its breast cancer candidate OP-1250. Early this morning,...
Seeking Alpha

fuboTV: Improving Profitability Through Better Advertising

FuboTV has spent most of 2021 with a rather moribund stock price, in large part due to worries over the company's profitability margins. fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has dropped 22% since I first recommended the stock on January 6th of this year. The reason the stock has essentially flatlined this year is essentially the same reason the stock dropped 23% after the recent Q3 earnings release. Investors have never liked the profitability margins the company has produced and it doesn't help that many investors perceive that the vMVPD business model is broken.
Seeking Alpha

ImmunoGen slips on $175M common stock offering

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has lost ~6.0% in the post-market after the company announced an underwritten public offering of $175M worth of shares of its common stock. A 30-day option is also under consideration to allow underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock at the public offering price net of underwriting discounts and commissions.
