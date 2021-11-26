ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Arfolitixorin Lands FDA Fast Track Designation for Advanced CRC

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from the phase 3 AGENT study are awaited after the FDA granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin for advanced colorectal cancer treatment. The FDA has granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin for treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to a press release issued by Isofol Medical...

www.targetedonc.com

wtaq.com

BioNTech’s skin cancer therapy wins FDA’s fast track designation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s BioNTech on Friday was awarded fast track designation by U.S. drugs regulators for the speedy review of a novel skin cancer therapy, which is based on RNA technology similar to the one that underpins its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

BioNTech Bags Fast-Track Status for Melanoma Treatment

BioNTech is on the Fast Track. In an announcement this morning, the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its cancer immunotherapy candidate, BNT111, a Fast Track Designation. Germany-based BioNTech is developing BNT111 as a potential treatment for advanced melanoma. The company aims to use its mRNA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

FDA grants orphan drug designation to dual-target CAR-T for advanced multiple myeloma

The FDA granted orphan drug designation to GC012F, a novel chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. GC012F (Gracell Biotechnologies) is an autologous, gene-edited, bispecific CAR-T that targets the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD19 proteins on the surface of cancer cells. The...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Nab-Sirolimus for Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic PEComa

The FDA approved nab-sirolimus as the first drug specifically indicated for the treatment of patients with malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors. The FDA approved sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension (nab-sirolimus; Fyarro) for intravenous use in the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors (PEComa), according to a press release from drug maker Aadi Biosciences.1.
INDUSTRY
targetedonc.com

The Potential of Rebastinib in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Erika Hamilton, MD, discusses the mechanism of action of rebastinib, which is currently being explored in combination with weekly paclitaxel 1b/2 study of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Erika Hamilton, MD, director of the Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program and principal investigator at Sarah Cannon Research Institute, discusses...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Therapy With Novel Agents in Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There are good chemotherapy combinations in this patient population. We talked about FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] based on the ABC-06 trial, and we talked about 5-FU [fluorouracil] and Onivyde [liposomal irinotecan] based on the NIFTY trial. There are targeted therapies for patients we are identifying, and in those who are MSI [microsatellite instability]-high, pembrolizumab remains a recommended second-line therapy in this patient population. Outside of that, although there are some smaller studies and a recommendation by NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] to consider immunotherapy in subsequent lines of therapy, I would say I don’t have any high-quality data to strongly recommend immunotherapy. I think we have very good chemotherapy options that have shown efficacy in trials and very good targeted therapy options, if you’re thinking about immunotherapy, we should really see trials that are evaluating immunotherapy in second and subsequent lines of therapy. Additionally, if immunotherapy makes its way to the frontline setting, and if patients are all potentially exposed to immunotherapy in the frontline setting, the role of this treatment in subsequent lines of therapy is going to go away. Immunotherapy in the second and subsequent lines of therapy for cholangiocarcinoma is not high on my list for most patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Milademetan Treatment Begins for MDM2-Mutated Solid Tumors in Phase 2 Basket Trial

Milademetan, an MDM2-inhibitor, has already shown preliminary antitumor efficacy in solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 2 basket trial of milademetan for MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors, according to a press release by Rain Therapeutics.1. Milademetan is an oral mouse MDM2 inhibitor that is meant for...
CANCER
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Study Explores Combination of 2 Cancer Vaccine for HPV16+ Cancers

Marshall Posner, MD, discusses a study exploring the use of HB-201 and HB-202 vaccines in patients with HPV16-positive cancers. Marshall Posner, MD, a professor of medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology at Mount Sinai, discusses a study exploring the use of HB-201 and HB-202 vaccines in patients with HPV16-positive cancers. According...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

ICU Admission, Oxygen Use Predict Outcomes in Patients With Cancer and COVID-19

Markus Joerger, MD, discussed the outcomes and prognostic factors of patients with cancer won contract COVID-19 in an interview with Targeted Oncology. It is well known that patients with cancer who are infected with COVID-19 have worse outcomes than individuals without cancer. However, questions remain around specific prognostic factors. An...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline Therapy Options for Ovarian Cancer Based on Platinum Sensitivity

Dana Chase, MD, discusses frontline therapy options for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Dana Chase, MD, a gynecological oncologist with Arizona Oncology, discusses frontline therapy options for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. According to Chase, if a patient recurs within 6 months of her last platinum therapy, they are considered...
CANCER
