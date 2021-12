Every year around this time, I look forward to enjoying holiday favorite foods, music, gatherings, and old-time favorite movies of course! In 2020, all but gatherings continued even during the pandemic, as it was much too risky to be with family and friends. It is and continues to be a time we will all remember for the rest of our lives. Despite our circumstance, and the gloom and doom news that seems to besiege us, it feels good to be alive!

