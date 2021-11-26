ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA: Merck's COVID treatment works, safety review ongoing

By Scripps National
 4 days ago
The FDA said Friday that Merck's anti-COVID-19 pill is effective in treating the virus but said that regulators will meet next week to investigate whether the pill is safe for people who are pregnant to take.

The pill, known as molnupiravir , is on track to become the first approved COVID-19 treatment that does not require a shot or an IV.

The pill, which is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by people with mild or moderate COVID-19, has been shown in trials to cut down on hospitalizations and deaths in adult patients who have contracted the virus. The pill also reduces hospitalization and death among those who have risk factors associated with poor disease outcomes.

After the company released clinical trial results earlier this month, White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the data on the drug was promising.

"There was a 50% diminution of importance, is that in the placebo group there were eight deaths and in the treatment group, there were no deaths. That's also very important and very good news," Fauci said.

The federal government has already purchased 1.7 million doses of Merck's drug with the option to purchase more.

"If approved, I think the right way to think about this is, this is a potential additional tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID," White House COVID-19 response team coordinator Jeff Zients said last week. "But I think it's really important to remember that vaccination remains far and away our best tool against COVID-19. It can prevent you from getting COVID in the first place, and we want to prevent infections, not just wait to treat them once they happen."

Merck has also already signed an agreement with the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool to allow other drugmakers to produce the pill , which will help increase supply worldwide upon approval.

Related
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
AOL Corp

U.S. FDA panel to weigh Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

(Reuters) - A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will vote later on Tuesday on whether to recommend authorization of Merck & Co's antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. The U.S. drugmaker reported on Friday that the oral medicine's efficacy in reducing hospitalizations and deaths had dropped to 30% with data available from over 1,400 patients in its late-stage study. It had reported about a 50% reduction a month ago using data from 775 patients.
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
CBS DFW

CDC Expands COVID-19 Booster Recommendations

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Nov. 29 that everyone age 18 or older should receive a booster shot after their initial immunization to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus as fears about a new variant grow. Walensky said that those who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots should get their booster six months after their second dose, and that those who received the Johnson & Johnson shot should receive their booster two months after their initial dose. The updated recommendations came after a new variant, called Omicron, emerged in South Africa earlier...
FOXBusiness

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J talk omicron response

As COVID-19's new omicron variant has begun to emerge overseas, vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have outlined their respective strategies to tackle the new strain. Moderna, which has an authorized booster dose at the 50 microgram (µg) dose level for adults ages 18 years or older, has...
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
precisionvaccinations.com

Merck's Molnupiravir Presentation Posted for U.S. FDA Review

(Precision Vaccinations) — The U.S. FDA published theagenda for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for November 30, 2021, regarding Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral treatment. This new treatment significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death related to COVID-19 through Day 29 by...
