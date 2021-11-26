ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pistol Annies craft holiday album for the not-so-sentimental

By KRISTIN M. HALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uh1zm_0d7JZrUv00
FILE - Ashley Monroe, from left, Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert of the Pistol Annies pose for a photo at Sony Nashville on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The trio released a holiday album“Hell of a Holiday.” (Photos by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Miranda Lambert readily admits that she doesn’t really like Christmas music at all.

The only thing that would get her in the spirit to do a holiday record was singing with her two best gal pals from the Pistol Annies, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

“If there was ever a time I would think a Christmas album was fun, it would be with these two girls, for sure,” said the Texas-born singer.

“Hell of Holiday” is the album for the holiday survivors, the folks like Lambert who are a little more sarcastic than sentimental, but still can find the meaning of the season through all the tinsel. The trio of singers bring both humor and harmony as they celebrate with hillbilly relatives, get caught up in the hustle and sing Jesus a “Happy Birthday” song.

“We are all sad song lovers, so there’s some moments on this record that have either some some dark humor or some sad song undertones,” said Lambert.

The three wrote the 10 original songs together at Lambert’s farm around the holidays last year, penning songs together around bonfires. Monroe brought “Cynthia,” her synthesizer, to work up the melodies.

“She really got us in the Christmas mood,” said Lambert of Monroe’s synthesizer skills.

On “Snow Globe,” the trio capture the magic of a white Christmas to hold onto all year long, backed by electric guitars, a saxophone solo and handclaps. On “Harlan County Coal,” Presley sings about lazy husbands, shotgun shells as ornaments and scraping by to afford both presents and the light bill.

“That’s just like a really hardcore hillbilly Christmas song,” said Presley.

While they wanted to incorporate some classic Christmas production, with bells, saxophones and organs, they still wanted the songs to sound like their other albums.

“A couple of songs on the record, I mean, technically, if you take them off of a Christmas album, you wouldn’t even know that they were a Christmas song, which is something that I thought added a bit of Annies to it,” said Presley.

In addition to the originals, they also covered Christmas classics, like Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” and a tender version of “Auld Lang Syne.”

By the time they finished the record in June, the trio had fully embraced the holidays, with Lambert buying ugly Christmas sweaters to wear in the studio.

“They were really ugly,” Lambert said with a laugh. “Cheap Amazon Prime. Like, what can come tomorrow that’s a Christmas sweater?”

They’ll give their first TV performance of their holiday music when they appear on “CMA Country Christmas” on Nov. 29 on ABC. Presley and Monroe may have made a true believer out of Lambert, as she hopes the music will become a new tradition for years to come.

“Because it is a holiday record, it will live every year forever. And that makes me really happy,” said Lambert.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert's Opening Outfit Brings out All the Reactions

Country music's brightest stars gathered from the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and superstar Miranda Lambert opened the show with a medley of her greatest hits, including "Kerosene," "Mama's Broken Heart," "Bluebird," "Little Red Wagon," and "Gunpowder and Lead." Lambert proved why she's been one of country music's biggest stars, complete with swagger and her signature twang.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Remember When,” by Alan Jackson

With its relatable lyrics, simple melody, and soothing vocals, Alan Jackson’s “Remember When” has been pulling at the heartstrings of listeners since it was released in 2003. “Remember When,” written solely by Jackson, was released in October of 2003 as the second and final single from his compilation album, Greatest...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in leg-lengthening denim shorts in gorgeous new photo

Miranda Lambert shared some bittersweet news with fans on Wednesday – but she looked incredible whilst doing so. The country singer announced the end of her live performances for the year, revealing she is heading home to Nashville for the holidays by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself singing on stage. The image saw Miranda with her back to the camera facing her adoring crowd, with the stage lights creating a beautiful halo of light around her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jesus
Person
Angaleena Presley
Person
Ashley Monroe
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Today I Started Loving You Again,” Merle Haggard

“He writes them and I write them down” Bonnie Owens once told Bob Eubanks about her one-time husband, Merle Haggard. Married from 1965 to 1978, Haggard and Owens’ relationship was one of the most tenderhearted and creatively fruitful in the history of country music… and together, the two penned quite a few of Haggard’s biggest hits, like 1968’s “Today I Started Loving You Again.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#White Christmas#Christmas Album#Ap#The Pistol Annies#Harlan County Coal
Pride Publishing

Holiday Musical Spectacular “Annie LIVE!” airs December 2 on NBC

Dubbed the musical event of the Holiday Season, “Annie Live!” will air on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. CST on NBC, WSMV Channel 4 in Nashville. The full cast of the star-studded broadcast has now been revealed. Celina Smith will light up center stage in the title role of Annie. Smith joins an all-star cast, including Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, with Alan Toy as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Andrea McArdle as Eleanor Roosevelt.
NASHVILLE, TN
wbch.com

Snow flurries, little white churches and...Cracker Barrel? Pistol Annies share the inspiration for “Snow Globe”

Fans tuning in to watch the CMA Country Christmas special tonight will get a treat from the Pistol Annies, as they perform their new original Christmas tune, “Snow Globe.”. The festive track, co-written by band mates Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, is a stand-out from their new Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday. But it almost didn’t make it onto the track list, the band mates reveal. They wrote “Snow Globe” just under the wire, while already in the studio recording their Christmas project.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
UPI News

Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Pistol Annies took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The country music group, composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, performed their new song "Hell of a Holiday" on Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Lambert, Monroe and Presley...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

See Gabby Barrett, Pistol Annies and More on ‘CMA Country Christmas’

A very country holiday tradition continued for another year on Monday night (November 29), as the stars aligned for the 2021 CMA Country Christmas special. Hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, the festive night of cheerful tunes and twinkling lights featured performances from some of Nashville’s biggest names, and we’ve collected a few standouts here.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Tori Kelly Finds Comfort in ‘North Star’ on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist’

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Goes Sleek in Sharp Black Dress and Strappy Sandals at 2021 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert wore a sharp new look on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards. While arriving with husband Brendan McLoughlin, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a long-sleeved black dress. The midi-length number featured a curved symmetrical neckline, and was cinched with a glittering black buckled belt. Lambert accessorized with orange drop earrings and a hot pink clutch. For footwear, Lambert wore a pair of sleek strappy sandals. The style featured crossed straps and ankle straps in black leather, as well as thin toe straps. Though their heels weren’t visible, the pair presumably featured heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Lambert...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy