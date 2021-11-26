Saratoga Beer Summit is Back + Tickets are On Sale Now

The Doors were HUGE in 1968 and part of their history is documented at SPAC backstage before their European tour. According to www.doorshistory.com, Jim and his Feast of Friends film crew get on a plane on September 1st to New York prior to the show. This is The Doors final appearance before their big upcoming European Tour and, for more important documentative aspects, the last performance taped for Feast Of Friends. Jim Morrison swaggers out slow and serene and what appears to be an upcoming mellow Morrison evening until the band abruptly jumps into 'Back Door Man' to start an upbeat, fierce, and intense evening of driving music and electrifying vocals. Morrison comes out for a standing ovation after the show, bows, and then abruptly leaps into the audience where police and security move in freeing him and directing him back onto the stage. The crowd is livid and pleads for more - but The Doors must be on their way for tomorrow they fly off to London.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO