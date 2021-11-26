High school students petition for inclusion of student trustee on school board

– At a special meeting happening Monday, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will approve of a student trustee to join the board.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent received a letter dated Nov. 10, 2021, from student representative senior Cameron LeClair attached to a petition with over 500 signatures requesting that the PRJUSD Board of Trustees approve the inclusion of a student trustee on the governing board of the district. The student leadership class and ASB recommend the ASB president be the student trustee.

According to education code at least one student shall be added to a school board if 10-percent of the high school student population petitions for that right. The attached Ed Code stipulates that the school board shall approve the inclusion of the student trustee within 60 days of receiving the petition.

The education code also outlines that the student trustee would not attend, nor receive information for, closed session items and does not have any voting rights on items that come before the Board of Trustees.

The board will also approve the minimum qualifications for provisional appointment and interview questions for applicants to fill the vacancy on the board left by Jim Reed.