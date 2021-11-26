Saratoga Seltzer & Cider Night is Back + Tickets are On Sale Now

The Circus Arts Conservatory, the nation's only nonprofit organization that combines professional circus performances, youth circus training and outreach programming, is preparing for another great season of Circus Sarasota and Sailor Circus Academy performances. Tickets for the upcoming season are now on sale. The shows in the 2021-2022 performance season include: The Sailor Circus Academy's new holiday show, “Let It Snow” runs December 26-30, 2021, Sailor Circus Arena, tickets $20-$35; Circus Sarasota 2022, February 11-March 6, 2022, Ulla Searing Big Top (on the island at Nathan Benderson Park), tickets $20-$60 (thanks to support from WWSB ABC7, the CAC is offering 20% off ticket prices for the first 10 shows), Cirque des Voix®: Circus of the Voices (in partnership with The Key Chorale) March 18-20, 2022, Ulla Searing Big Top (on the island at Nathan Benderson Park), tickets $30-$60. The CAC – one of the original members of the #SafeArtsSarasota initiative – has continued stringent COVID-19 mitigation protocols to keep patrons, artists, students, staff and volunteers safe. Some of the protocols include required masking, proof of a negative COVID-19 test (or proof of vaccination, if patron prefers), temperature checks, reduced available seating to enable social distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the facilities (including fogging after each performance), pre-packaged concession stand items, ongoing COVID-19 testing for staff and artists, and more.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO