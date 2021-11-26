ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday brings Green Bay shoppers out early

By Faith Alford
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of customers got up early this morning to take advantage of the Black Friday deals. Many of them getting to choose from a variety of top blockbusters.

Best Buy opened its doors at 5 a.m. and several other stores opened at 6 am. Many of them purchasing earbuds, televisions, and smartwatches.

Customers told us they were planning to go from store to store to take advantage of the best deals.

Retail workers at Best Buy said the best tip is to check online before coming to their store for Black Friday. Online many of the advertisements for the day as well as the weekend are available and people have the option to pick up their items curbside.

Deals are set to continue over the weekend with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

