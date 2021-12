CHICAGO (CBS) – For more than 40 years, Chicagoan David Kronfeld has had an incredibly successful career in business. Now the Venture Capital investor and founder of JK&B Capital, is sharing his knowledge about business, in his new book titled, “Remarkable- Proven Insights To Accelerate Your Career.” CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot talked with him about “Insight” and why Kronfeld says it’s the key to career success. When David Kronfeld came to America from Israel, he wanted to earn his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and master’s in computer science. After graduation, he could understand English, but could barely speak it. When...

