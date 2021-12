Today there aren't too many new deals (you'll have to wait until this weekend for the next big wave), but the few that have gone live today are excellent. The highly rated Dell S2721DGF 27" gaming monitor was marked down earlier in November, but today Dell has sweetened the deal by adding in a $50 gift card. The Alienware S5000 gaming chair (a branded Vertagear design) is $60 off AND has a bonus $100 gift card attached to it. The newest generation Bose QuietComfort headphones with 4x the battery life of the QC35 sees its first discount ever. Dell and HP have big price drops on their RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptops. These deals and more below.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO