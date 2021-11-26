Watch: RI High School Football Player Does Flips To Distract Defense Before Touchdown

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams publicly reacted to Sunday’s stunning news of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC on Twitter, showing support for the man who coached him in a crushing loss to Oklahoma State less than 24 hours earlier. Multiple news outlets are reporting Riley has already accepted the USC job,...
Bob Stoops will officially be returning to the Oklahoma sideline. In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s shock move to USC, the former OU head coach will be returning to his old role where he had a Hall of Fame career. Stoops will serve as the interim head coach for Oklahoma’s...
For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.
It’s been a bumpy road for the Cleveland Browns this year. The offense has struggled at times and the team managed to earn an ugly win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Nick Chubb balled out but pointed out how Baker Mayfield’s toughness is keeping the squad motivated. According to...
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
Rival NFL fans take the time to joke each and every year about how the league favors the New England Patriots — from refs helping out their cause to the schedule constantly benefitting them. Everyone’s always looking for an angle to devalue this franchise’s success for the last two-plus decades.
Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
