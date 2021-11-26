ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing 787 – A Dream or A Nightmare?

By Sam Chui
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boeing 787 is a twin-engine long-range widebody aircraft developed in the early 2000s. Packed with new innovations and technology, the aircraft started commercial operations with ANA on October 26th 2011. Boeing chose the name Dreamliner in 2003, which would eventually be a game-changer for many airlines. Enabling routes that weren't...

Seeking Alpha

Boeing Needs To Do Better

Boeing booked orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 777F. Boeing (BA) is one of those companies that is really hard to analyze. On any normal day, the company is highly complex with a wide portfolio of products in commercial aviation and defense and the past three years analyzing Boeing became even more difficult due to the engineering, production and financial problems it is facing. Yet it is still important to look at orders and deliveries, which I will do in this report and provide a proper context to those numbers while also recognizing that there are so many variables and dynamics that addressing it all in a single report is impossible. Important to note is that this overview is for October 2021 meaning that Dubai Airshow orders are not yet accounted for and so we are given a view on the numbers with which Boeing went into the show.
Entrepreneur

Is Boeing a Buy Under $200?

Aerospace giant Boeing (BA) is facing several headwinds in its commercial business related to quality issues that have compelled the company to slow its production. Its stock has declined 6.1% in price over the past five days and is currently trading below $200. And because a newly identified COVID-19 variant threatens the recovery of the aerospace industry, the question is, is BA worth betting on now? Keep reading to find out.
NPR

The Story Of The Boeing 737 MAX

Investigative reporter Peter Robison chronicles the tragic story of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in his new book, 'Flying Blind.' He says Boeing failed to warn pilots that new software in the plane could cause its nose to repeatedly pitch down, a malfunction that led to two deadly crashes in the space of five months. Robison says the 737 MAX disaster is at its heart the story of a corporate culture that prized profits and shareholder value over quality and safety — and of federal regulators more committed to serving the airline industry than protecting the public.
Aviation Week

Boeing To Build 6 More MH-47G Block II Chinooks

Boeing will build six more MH-47G Block II Chinooks for U.S. Army Special Operations Command under a $246.8 million contract, the company announced Nov. 29. The aircraft will be delivered starting in 2023. Boeing is now on contract for 30 MH-47G Block II Chinooks, with four delivered since September... Subscription...
b975.com

Costly Airbus paint flaw goes wider than the Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) – A dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways over paint and surface flaws on A350 jets stretches beyond the Gulf, with at least five other airlines raising concerns since the high-tech model entered service, according to documents seen by Reuters and several people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Seekingalpha.com

Boeing bags $212.63M order for aircraft and spare shipsets

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was awarded a $212.63M cost-plus fixed fee and firm-fixed-price modification to an existing delivery order contract (H92241-20-F-0020) to procure six MH47-G renew rotary wing aircraft and eight spare shipsets in support of U.S. Special Operations Command. Army funds in the amount of $212.63M are being obligated at the...
simpleflying.com

Is The 777X Bigger Than The 747?

The upcoming Boeing 777X promises a lot for both airlines and passengers. The largest engines to date, the highest capacity of a twinjet ever, and improved efficiency over the 777 and, of course, any quadjet. The larger 777-9 takes over from the Boeing 747, offering almost the same capacity, with a longer fuselage and wider wingspan.
Flight Global.com

Boeing to furnish US Army Special Forces with six more MH-47G Block IIs

Boeing has received a $247 million contract to build six additional MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters for the US Army Special Operations Command. Deliveries will commence in 2023, with the deal bringing Boeing’s total special forces contract for the type to 30 examples, says the company. The six additional aircraft...
uticaphoenix.net

Boeing just showed off its 777X flagship, the world’s new

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021.Thomas Pallini/Insider. The Boeing 777X just made its international debut at the Dubai Airshow, where the public got its first look inside. A total of 351 orders have already been placed for the aircraft from customers like Emirates, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and more. The...
ExecutiveBiz

Norway Receives First Delivery of Boeing P-8A Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Boeing has completed the delivery of Norway’s first of five P-8A Poseidon aircraft developed for long-range anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare missions as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The Poseidon will be deployed by the Royal Norwegian Air Force from the Evenes Air Station and will conduct maritime...
Business Insider

Airbus racked up 4 times as many orders for aircraft as Boeing at Dubai, but Boeing stole the show with the 777x, its newest flagship

DUBAI — The Dubai Airshow officially ended and Airbus walked away with 408 aircraft orders and commitments, besting competitor Boeing which ended the show with only 98 of the same. Indigo Partners, an airline holding company, placed massive orders for next-generation Airbus narrow-body aircraft including the A321neo and A321XLR for...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Boeing

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
