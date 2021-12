Ohio State handed Mike Krzyzewski the first loss of his final season Tuesday as the Buckeyes knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. Although far from a heavy betting underdog against Duke, unranked Ohio State pulled off an upset against what many considered to be the nation’s top college basketball team, as the Buckeyes earned a 71-66 victory over the Blue Devils at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO