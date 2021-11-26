ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Will Luminar Stock Continue To Decline?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Luminar, a company that develops lidar sensors for use in self-driving cars, has seen its stock decline by roughly 14% over the last week (five trading days). This compares to the S&P 500 which has remained roughly flat over the same period. The decline follows Luminar’s mixed Q3 2021 results, which...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.01% to $324.46 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $59.87 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 2.50% to $2,837.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $181.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Trefis#Lazr 14#Lazr 11#S P
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Forbes

Does Dow One Million Make Sense?

James Glassman, author of "Dow 36,000," is feeling good now, and he’s back with a new forecast. Granted, the 350% gain from the book's October 1, 1999 publication date (the Dow was 10,300) took twelve years and required riding through rough times. But here we are at 36,000, give or take 1500 points.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Ambarella Price Targets Post Q3 Beat

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and raised the price target from $185 to $230, implying a 28.1% upside. Despite encountering kitting shortages, Ambarella delivered results and guidance above expectations. More notably, Ambarella announced that it is shipping in production into EV truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) in...
MARKETS
Forbes

This Tobacco Stock Looks Better Than Altria

The shares of Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) are currently trading at $89 per share which is more than 7% above its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Altria (NYSE: MO) are trading at $44 per share, which is less than the pre-Covid level. Does that mean MO is a better stock pick compared to PM? Both companies belong to the defensive tobacco sector. Philip Morris is a bigger company with a market cap of $146 billion compared to Altria’s $82 billion. Despite lower revenue growth, Philip Morris enjoys a higher valuation multiple (P/S) compared to Altria on account of better profit margins, stronger balance sheet, and higher market return. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Philip Morris International Inc vs Altria Group, Inc: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Beyond Rivian: Buy These 2 Stocks Integral to Its Trucks' Design

Amazon Web Services offered Rivian a solution when its computers failed. Rivian engineers utilize Dassault Systemes software when designing its vehicles. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has created quite the story through its public offering. It has a market cap around $100 billion, yet is generating no revenue. Buying the stock isn't a big deal, but investors should expect irrational price movements or even a total loss should its operations cease.
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Does Inflation Hurt High-Growth Tech Stocks?

Inflation can cause a company’s expenses to rise while reducing its pricing power. Rising interest rates, which counter inflation, will also reduce a high-growth tech company’s future earnings estimates. This environment is challenging for tech companies, but investors shouldn’t avoid the entire sector. Inflation, which is soaring across the world...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nuvectis Pharma expected to be sole IPO in U.S. market this week

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see just one deal this week, taking a pause after the shortened holiday week. Last week, there was just one IPO and six SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, which raise money and then acquire a business or businesses. This week's deal comes from Nuvectis Pharma, according to Renaissance Capital, a biotech focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in the field of oncology. The company is aiming to raise up to $32.2 million to fund clinical trials of its two product candidates. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "NVCT." ThinkEquity is sold underwriter. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Bumble stock bounces off record low after Raymond James says selloff is 'overdone'

Shares of Bumble Inc. bounced 4.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the dating-app operator was upgraded at Raymond James, which cited an "attractive entry point" following the post-earnings plunge. The stock had suffered a record 19.3% drop on Nov. 11, after the company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss, and has plummeted 29.2% since then through Friday's record low close. "We believe the move is overdone; Bumble remains well-positioned in the attractive online dating market with a strong brand and ARPPU [average revenue per paying user] opportunities from pricing optimization and product innovation yet to come," Raymond James' Andrew Marok wrote in a note to clients. He raised his rating to outperform, after starting coverage at market perform in March. The stock, which went public in February at an initial public offering price of $43, has rumbled 38.7% over the past three months through Friday, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 2.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 1.9%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Visa stock as shares extend 5-month declines to over 20%?

Visa stock on Monday edged slightly lower extending 5-month declines to over 20%. Credit and financial services stocks have pulled back amid the Omicron variant fears. Visa offers exciting growth prospects at reasonable valuation multiples. On Cyber Monday, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares edged slightly lower amid growing concerns about the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy