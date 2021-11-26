Will Luminar Stock Continue To Decline?

The shares of Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) are currently trading at $89 per share which is more than 7% above its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Altria (NYSE: MO) are trading at $44 per share, which is less than the pre-Covid level. Does that mean MO is a better stock pick compared to PM? Both companies belong to the defensive tobacco sector. Philip Morris is a bigger company with a market cap of $146 billion compared to Altria’s $82 billion. Despite lower revenue growth, Philip Morris enjoys a higher valuation multiple (P/S) compared to Altria on account of better profit margins, stronger balance sheet, and higher market return. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Philip Morris International Inc vs Altria Group, Inc: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?
