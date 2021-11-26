Will Luminar Stock Continue To Decline?

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see just one deal this week, taking a pause after the shortened holiday week. Last week, there was just one IPO and six SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, which raise money and then acquire a business or businesses. This week's deal comes from Nuvectis Pharma, according to Renaissance Capital, a biotech focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in the field of oncology. The company is aiming to raise up to $32.2 million to fund clinical trials of its two product candidates. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "NVCT." ThinkEquity is sold underwriter. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO