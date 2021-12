NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many business owners say Small Business Saturday is more important than ever this year. In addition to the ongoing pandemic, mom-and-pop shops are facing supply chain issues and staffing shortages. Eric Penn is the owner-operator of the Dr. Pennskin Shave Company, selling candles, soaps and mugs. He and a group of vendors banded together under one roof to keep rent low. They’re called the Shops of SoHo. “We were closed six months, and even when we opened in the fall of 2020, business was really at 50% … Things started to happen once we got the vaccines,” Penn said. But...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO