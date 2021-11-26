ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT Physical Gallery BCA Gallery To Open In Shanghai On Dec 24th

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the NFT market and the metaverse are exploding with global uncertainty while some innovative companies are practicing their social responsibility. As one of the most influential Art-Tech brands with an open mind, BCA Network provides premium digital assets with a better landing point for virtual migration from Web 2.0...

artgroupsdfw.com

Open Studio & Gallery – Art by Bala

Come check out my latest paintings, my pottery works and there will be live demonstrations of my painting. You can also check out my studio and see works in progress. https://garden-gallery.eventbrite.com. Date and time. Sat, December 4, 2021. 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM CST. Location. Art by Bala – Garden...
VISUAL ART
chestertownspy.org

Annual Artisan Show Opens at The Artists’ Gallery on December 3rd

On First Friday, December 3rd, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the creative, handcrafted jewelry and crafts from their collection of artists along the Eastern Shore and beyond. Among the items featured in the gallery will be pit fired vases and glazed mugs by Randy Estabrook and hand carved wooden spoons and iron pieces by local artist, Dorsey Westcott. Additional crafts for sale will be carved wood and stainless steel tea strainers, wooden cheese boards, wrought iron candlestick holders by Sekoya, a variety of ceramic plates and bowls by Pete Gibson, and blown glass vases and oil lamps by Nichibei. The ever popular, colorful ceramic coasters by Dock 6 Pottery will be available, as well as wooden sushi boards and chopsticks inset with river rocks and/or turquoise, elegant Black Aluminum Serveware by Artifaqt, handcrafted leather handbags by Adirondack Designs and porcelain night lights beautifully carved with intricate designs.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Daily Democrat

‘Chasing the Light’ opens at The Barn Gallery in Woodland

Impressionists are known for chasing the light and depicting its changing qualities in paint. The artists showcasing their work in a new YoloArts exhibition, “Chasing the Light: From China to California” have come together with their mentor and internationally acclaimed master artist, Zhiwei Tu, to exhibit at The Barn Gallery in Woodland.
WOODLAND, CA
Wallpaper*

Brussels gallery opens art bar for experimental parties

Brussels-based gallery Maniera is bringing good design and good company together under one roof with a new series of pop-up evenings at its art bar, hosted by artists, architects, designers and curators. The evenings will take place in a space within the gallery entitled ‘1b’, which has been designed by...
VISUAL ART
#Art Museum#Art Galleries#Shanghai#Bca#Bca Network#Web 2 0#Virtual Niche#Ucca Lab#Cafa#Al Colosseo#Punk#Wwart Expo Shanghai 2021#Bca Gallery#Asian#Sotheby
nerej.com

PCA-designed Arthaus residential units and art gallery now open

Allston, MA Cambridge-based architecture, interiors, and planning firm PCA has completed Arthaus, an art-focused residential development now open. Located at the intersection of North Beacon and Everett Sts., Arthaus is the latest development by The Mount Vernon Company and is comprised of a five-story, 72-unit apartment residence and a separate nine-unit condominium building.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Pace Gallery Announces Its Inaugural NFT Platform

The first set of art will include work from Lucas Samaras, Glenn Kaino, DRIFT and Don Diablo. Pace Gallery has announced its inaugural NFT platform, Pace Verso, in anticipation of its upcoming booth at Art Basel in Miami. Pace Verso was developed as a way for the gallery to continue...
VISUAL ART
Huntsville Item

Avila to be featured at Satellite Gallery

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston State University Satellite Gallery presents La Vida Americana, an exhibition featuring 2D Studio artist, Litzy Avila. The show will be held from Dec. 2-4 in Downtown Huntsville. Avila is graduating from Sam Houston State University with a BFA in 2D Studio Art with double minors...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMC’s Emeritus Art Gallery to Host Online Virtual Launch Event for The Ongoing Moment Dec. 2

SMC’s Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present The Ongoing Moment: Literature and Art from SMC Emeritus, a collaborative journal/exhibition of original writing and art created by Emeritus students in the memoir writing class led by author Monona Wali and the watercolor studio class taught by artist Catherine Tirr. The popular literature and art journal returns this fall with a new printed volume and accompanying exhibition that will be shown online at smc.edu/emeritusgallery.
VISUAL ART
