Cyber Monday is here, and Breeze Airways is celebrating with a one-day sale on tickets for trips you may want to take in the early part of January 2022. The company said in a news release that the pricing is its lowest offer ever: $29 per one-way ticket from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) to the seven locations to which the airline offers service from ORF.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO