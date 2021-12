Director Ridley Scott has confirmed in a recent interview that a live-action TV series based on two of his most of two of his projects, Blade Runner and Alien, are currently in development, with pilots already written for both shows. Speaking with the BBC on Monday, he explained that the Blade Runner adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series. The Alien series was first announced back in December of 2020, which will include an accompanying story bible for a one-hour 10-episode season. However, news of the Blade Runner series has only surfaced recently, although the project was rumored back in February.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO