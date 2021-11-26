ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising Dwayne Johnson Movie Jumps Back in the Netflix Top Ten

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Top Ten got a surprise visit from one of Dwayne Johnson's older movies this week. Fans of The Rock are well versed in Rampage, Jumanji, and Hobbs & Shaw. But, they probably weren't expecting to see Central Intelligence ranked so highly on the service. That's right, the action-comedy starring Johnson...

comicbook.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Intelligence#Espionage#Hobbs Shaw#Rock
