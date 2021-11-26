ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carhartt Black Friday 2021 is epic: Save on base layers, boots and more

By Esther Bell, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Carhartt clothes are ultra comfortable, durable and functional—exactly what you want from a workwear brand. We love Carhartt gear for everything from finishing your latest home renovation project to braving the outdoors, and now you can grab some of the brand's most popular items discounted for Black Friday . You can get Carhartt's jackets, gloves, shoes and more up to 25% off on Carhartt's site for Black Friday , and score some great deals at major retailers like Amazon.

The Carhartt A518 Men's System 5 are the best work gloves we've tested at Reviewed, and they're 15% off for Black Friday at Amazon . These gloves balance flexibility and usability with durable protection, no matter the task at hand (pun intended). We were able to open a pocket knife and turn small dials with ease wearing these gloves, while their double-stitched, sewn-grain leather pads stood up against slashes from a 154CM steel knife.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of work boots or some warm winter layers, we've rounded up the best Carhartt Black Friday deals below to help you save while you shop.

The best Carhartt Black Friday deals

