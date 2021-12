Joan Legg Schreyer, 92, of State College, PA (formerly of Princeton, NJ and Buffalo, NY) passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Wife of the late William “Bill” Allen Schreyer, former CEO of Merrill Lynch; daughter of the late William Bardgett and Gladys (McDonald) Legg. Joan was born in Buffalo, NY on April 22, 1929 and grew up in the Buffalo area. She attended Sullins Academy in Bristol, VA and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. She met her husband in 1951 and they were married on October 17, 1953. Shortly after they were married, Joan and Bill moved to Wiesbaden, Germany while he was serving his ROTC commitment with the Air Force. After returning to the states, they moved back to Buffalo for Bill to return to work at Merrill Lynch. In 1968 they settled in Princeton, NJ where they lived for 45 years.

