How ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Will Feature the Biggest Character Arc of All Time

"Next summer, dinosaurs rule the earth." Ohhh s!&t! Universal + Amblin have released the full 5-minute opening sequence to Jurassic World: Dominion - the prologue that originally played in IMAX theaters earlier this summer. This sequence first showed exclusively in theaters in front of F9 months ago. "Partially set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, the action-packed Preview features dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film — and reveals mind-blowing scenes and pulse-racing surprises." The big reveal is what happens at the end of the original dino footage, taking us back to modern times and the reveal of another T-Rex on the loose. WHAT an opener! This will definitely wake everyone up. Dominion stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. If the rest of the movie turns out to be this awesome, then we're in for a gnarly prehistoric ride. Bring it on!! Cannot wait to see more footage.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO