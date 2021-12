Oklahoma City - Over 60,000 pounds of food collected by Boy Scouts across Central and Southwestern Oklahoma. To help alleviate hunger in our community, Scouting for Food collected more than 60,000 pounds of food. Scouting for Food is an annual collection of nonperishable food items, coordinated across the 24 counties served by the Last Frontier Council. Various food pantries across the community will receive the food collected, and in turn, give the food to hundreds of individuals or families in need.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO