7 Things We Need From an Open World ‘Jurassic Park’ Game

Though the Jurassic Park film franchise has fun ideas throughout its sequels, and fans of the series get plenty of enjoyment from them, fundamentally the thematic arc is over after the first movie and the subsequent stories seemingly only exist out of greed and not genuine interest. Frankly this fits directly into the core argument of the book and film, how the drive for building wealth via unchecked capitalism is inherently a bad quality and will do more harm than good; and surprisingly this is a driving force behind the latest video game in the series, the park-building Jurassic World: Evolution 2. Playing this game, you will find yourself literally checking all of the character beats from Jurassic Park as you're wowed by the potential of your parks and then immediately met with reality after it comes crashing down and you're buried in lawyer fees.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO