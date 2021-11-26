ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

7 Things We Need From an Open World ‘Jurassic Park’ Game

By Daniel Roberts
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith huge open-world games on the horizon like Hogwarts Legacy, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the untitled Star Wars game, we’ve started to wonder why Jurassic Park has never been given the same treatment. While brand-new ‘Park builder’ game Jurassic World: Evolution 2 allows players to manage dinosaur populations and turn...

insidethemagic.net

techraptor.net

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Appeal Guide

Like with any park-builder, your end goal in Jurassic World Evolution 2 is to build the ultimate dinosaur park for your guests. There's a lot of complex systems that go into that, but if you really want to attract guests you'll need to make sure something called Appeal is in tip-top shape. Appeal can lead to more guests coming to your park, which leads to more money to make things even better. With that in mind, we'll cover everything you need to know about raising your appeal.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The next project from Genshin Impact's anime lords: an open-world 'paranormal' online game

Genshin Impact, like Fortnite or Roblox, is one of those smash hits that demands you to be aware of it, even if you haven’t played it. Since releasing in September 2020, this gacha free-to-play open worlder where you collect anime girlfriends and boyfriends has drawn a big audience, and today represents probably the largest global game from a Chinese developer. MiHoYo is still going strong supporting the project, with Genshin’s 2.3 update coming right around the corner.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Evolution 2 Review: Putting the Manager Back in Park Manager Sim

Though the Jurassic Park film franchise has fun ideas throughout its sequels, and fans of the series get plenty of enjoyment from them, fundamentally the thematic arc is over after the first movie and the subsequent stories seemingly only exist out of greed and not genuine interest. Frankly this fits directly into the core argument of the book and film, how the drive for building wealth via unchecked capitalism is inherently a bad quality and will do more harm than good; and surprisingly this is a driving force behind the latest video game in the series, the park-building Jurassic World: Evolution 2. Playing this game, you will find yourself literally checking all of the character beats from Jurassic Park as you're wowed by the potential of your parks and then immediately met with reality after it comes crashing down and you're buried in lawyer fees.
VIDEO GAMES
touringplans.com

SATURDAY SIX: 6 Reasons We Love the VELOCICOASTER in Universal’s Jurassic Park!

# 6 – Mr. DNA. The VelociCoaster is coming off the heels of the wildly successful Jurassic World films, but one main character featured in the ride dates all the way back to the very first Jurassic Park movie. Mr. DNA was an immediate fan favorite when he made his on-screen debut back in 1993, despite only being featured on screen for a relatively short amount of time. Mr. DNA was the cartoon character used to explain the science behind Jurassic Park to the park’s guests and – more importantly – us, the audience. Who knew that a simple DNA helix with arms and legs could be so charming?
LIFESTYLE
Slate

The Case Against Open-World Games

Last week saw the release of a newly remastered version of the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Fans’ eager anticipation soon turned to a combination of anger and hilarity, as players discovered the many, many, many bugs throughout this re-release—easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, foiled by its own hubris. From women casually walking down the street in their underwear to cars that grow wider and wider as you wiggle the steering wheel, these issues have ensconced those of us watching the #GTADefinitiveEdition hashtag on Twitter with an undeniable sense of schadenfreude. Paying customers, meanwhile, have been unamused and even demanded their money back as publisher Rockstar Games issued apologies for the game’s unplayable status at launch, even briefly removing it from sale.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ Review: A Celebration Of The Franchise

In 2018 I sunk way too many hours into the original Jurassic World Evolution. I was living the dream of running my own Jurassic Park for the first time since Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC back in 2003. Finally, the dream game for fans of the Jurassic franchise, a current-gen park builder, and the world was good. But just as the dinosaurs were all taken out by a meteorite hitting the planet, so too has the original Jurassic World Evolution been struck by an extinction-level event in the form of a sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jurassic World Dominion: Prologue - Full Scene

Check out the full Jurassic World Dominion prologue scene. In the prologue, we're briefly transported 65 million years in the past to see some dinosaurs on the move in herds, peacefully grazing, and even fighting. There's also a glimpse of a very familiar mosquito before we arrive in the present day where one dinosaur has decided to crash into a drive-in movie theater.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: First Look Features Blast from the Past

In a new trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” the first five minutes of the prologue takes viewers 65 million years into the past. At the end of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” dinosaurs were released after the destruction of their home island. The brief preview shows us the calm nature of...
MOVIES
First Showing

Opening Scene for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Chomps Its Way Online

"Next summer, dinosaurs rule the earth." Ohhh s!&t! Universal + Amblin have released the full 5-minute opening sequence to Jurassic World: Dominion - the prologue that originally played in IMAX theaters earlier this summer. This sequence first showed exclusively in theaters in front of F9 months ago. "Partially set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, the action-packed Preview features dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film — and reveals mind-blowing scenes and pulse-racing surprises." The big reveal is what happens at the end of the original dino footage, taking us back to modern times and the reveal of another T-Rex on the loose. WHAT an opener! This will definitely wake everyone up. Dominion stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. If the rest of the movie turns out to be this awesome, then we're in for a gnarly prehistoric ride. Bring it on!! Cannot wait to see more footage.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Ultimate ‘Jurassic Park’ Viewing Guide

In recent years, the Jurassic Park franchise has started to become as busy as any other, with new sequels, animated shows, and short features to add alongside the five films. And now, there’s a brand-new installment on the horizon too, which looks like it’s been spared no expense by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment!
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

7 Things in ‘Jurassic Park 3’ That Make Absolutely No Sense

The original Jurassic Park is a thought-provoking science-fiction thriller that deals with the ethics of meddling with nature for personal and profitable gain. Its sequels, on the other hand, not so much. These themes are present throughout the franchise, but some of the entries still leave a lot to be desired where solid writing is concerned.
MOVIES
imdb.com

We'll Take A Jurassic World Movie Set Entirely In The Past, Thank You Very Much

While we still have yet to get a trailer for "Jurassic World Dominion," the third entry in the current trilogy and the sixth movie in the franchise overall, we did recently get a five-minute prologue that gave us some idea of what to expect from the upcoming blockbuster. It is, to use a word that Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm is quite fond of, chaos. But it also gives us something that many of us probably didn't expect to see: dinosaurs in the distant past, 65 million years ago.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Jurassic World Evolution 2 Special Prize Trailer

Frontier Developments also has an awards trailer Jurassic World Evolution 2 put on the net. As usual with this format, sequences from the simulations are presented here, which are garnished with voices from the trade press. Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released on November 9 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One,...
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

The Best Gift Ideas For Jurassic Park Fans

There is just something about Jurassic Park that makes it a perfect franchise to have loads of great merchandise, whether it’s from Steven Spielberg’s original adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel or the Jurassic World movies that followed several decades later. Over the years, the best Jurassic Park gifts have been...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Universal Files New Permits for Possible ‘Harry Potter’ Section of Epic Universe

Universal Orlando fans anxiously awaiting news on the new ‘Epic Universe’ Park and Resort have a little bit of a reason to celebrate. It’s been more than two years since Universal Orlando officially announced that it would be building a new Park and Resort on more than 750 acres of land. Just as construction had gotten underway, though, things came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans were left to wonder how long they might wait.
ORLANDO, FL

