ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC's Unlikeliest Thanksgiving Tradition: A TV Marathon Of King Kong And Godzilla Movies

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlHHT_0d7JV7za00

If you were living in the New York City metro area during the late 1970s and early 1980s, you may recall a delightfully peculiar tradition that occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday season: the movie marathons broadcast on a local television station that featured films related to King Kong and Godzilla.

What Happened: WOR-TV Channel 9 was an independent station owned by RKO General, the holding company for the noncore businesses of the General Tire and Rubber Company. General Tire acquired RKO Pictures in 1955 from Howard Hughes for $25 million, which included the studio's library of classic films.

During this time, the company also expanded into broadcasting with the ownership of local radio and television stations, including WOR-TV. RKO General kept the rights to the old RKO films for broadcast on its stations, and these included three science-fiction epics involving oversized apes: “King Kong” (1933), its sequel “Son of Kong” (1933) and the Oscar-winning “Mighty Joe Young” (1949).

In 1976, WOR-TV decided to air the three RKO giant ape films in a marathon broadcast starting at 1 p.m. with “Mighty Joe Young” followed by “King Kong” at 3 p.m. and capped with “Son of Kong” at 5 p.m., resulting in a six-hour stretch of giant simians wreaking havoc.

The big gorilla broadcast event was a big hit in the ratings and WOR-TV repeated the formula in 1977 while adding a second movie marathon for the day after Thanksgiving featuring Godzilla movies from Japan’s Toho Studio. This formula became an annual New York-area Thanksgiving tradition under the banner “Holiday Film Festival,” concluding in 1985 when WOR-TV lost the rights to the RKO films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK5sc_0d7JV7za00

Why It Happened: While none of these monster movies had any content connection to Thanksgiving, the station shrewdly realizing it had a captive audience of kids who were off from school and eager to watch all-day monster movie broadcasts — not to mention their parents, who preferred an XL-sized gorilla on the Empire State Building to college football. Local retailers PlayWorld and Crazy Eddie advertised heavily during these broadcasts, which brought them a rush of holiday shoppers who were cued to their bargains via these movie marathons.

Several film industry figures who lived in the New York City metro area during this period have fond memories of this unlikely tradition.

“They are sort of perfect all-family entertaining,” recalled Stephen Whitty, two-time chairman of the New York Film Critics Circle and author of “The Alfred Hitchcock Encyclopedia.

“They were just funny enough, scary enough, campy enough for everyone in the house to be able to find something to like.”

Whitty added that the memory of these broadcasts has stayed with him, noting that “every Thanksgiving I re-create it, loading in the DVDs.”

Paul Scrabo, filmmaker and film historian, defined these annual movie marathons as the forerunner of today’s binge watching.

“In a way, Baby Boomers had their own streaming or Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX),” he said.

And for horror film actor-writer-podcaster Bill Cassinelli, the monster movies were the opening salvo for the holiday season television programming.

“It would be the countdown to my most favorite Christmas movie of all-time, Laurel and Hardy in ‘March of the Wooden Soldiers,’” he said. “It was indeed a special time, growing up in New York in the '70s and '80s.”

Photos: The 1962 film "King Kong vs. Godzilla" (top) and the WOR-TV advertisement for its monster movies (center) courtesy of Cinema Crazed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

15-Year-Old Kills 3, Wounds 6 Others In Michigan High School Shooting

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot three students and six others, including a teacher, at a high school in a Michigan. What Happened: The shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb approximately 40 miles north of Detroit, at 12:51 p.m. Central Time. According to early media reports, the suspect fired between 15 to 20 shots.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Do Tesla Employees Make More Than Those At GM? Here's What Mary Barra, Elon Musk Say

A battle between two automotive companies heated up this week with comments from the CEOs over employee wages and benefits. What Happened: General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra was interviewed by Andrew Sorkin in early November at Dealbook. The interview is making its way around Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) thanks to comments the CEO made about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Allison Transmission Partners With Team de Rooy To Develop Electric Truck

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) entered a three-year partnership agreement with Team de Rooy, a multiple-race winner of the Dakar Rally, to develop electric trucks for motorsport competitions. Testing is scheduled to begin on an electric truck equipped with a conventional Allison transmission in early 2022, ahead of the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Marathon, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

All of the Holiday TV Movies Airing Over Thanksgiving Weekend 2021

For those looking to add some holiday cheer to this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, you’re in luck! It’s already “the most wonderful time of the year” for holiday movie lovers, as several new festive films are debuting across network TV and streaming this Turkey Day weekend. Airing holiday-themed films since October,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Tv Channel#Wor Tv Channel 9#Rko General#General Tire#Rko Pictures#Toho Studio
LSU Reveille

McLaughlin's Movie Mixes: Best Thanksgiving films

With Halloween said and done and Christmas to look forward to next month, it’s time to feel thankful and grateful on Thanksgiving! It’s a holiday about family, togetherness, cable-knit sweaters and all the comforts of home. The holiday is composed of feelings of coziness and homeyness, so what better way is there to celebrate Turkey Day than to watch a movie with the whole family.
MOVIES
wdwinfo.com

Thanksgiving Traditions: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Alice’s Restaurant

There is a song called “Alice’s Restaurant,” and it’s a tradition for some to listen to on Thanksgiving Day. It’s about Alice, and as American singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie’s lyrics go, “about two Thanksgivings ago,” which, for you and me, would be 2019. For Arlo’s story, and our stories, that was a lifetime ago and a life-changing turning point. For “Alice’s Restaurant,” well, that’s just a tradition, but here we are now, together in 2021; let’s enjoy our present, our season, our moment in time.
LIFESTYLE
asapland.com

The 11 movies of Godzilla, Kong and other giant creatures that you can see now in streaming

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has once again brought to the fore the subgenre of the giant monsters tanning their backs. Is one of the best western films that has been dedicated to showing us two colossi settling their differences old-fashioned, but certainly not the first. Both Kong and Godzilla have a long history of adventures together or separately, and we have selected 11 of them that you can watch right now on various streaming platforms. The combat begins.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Brenham Banner-Press

‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ & More Thanksgiving 2021 TV Marathons

Looking to binge on more than just turkey this Thanksgiving holiday? Plenty of channels are running festive marathons to pair with your loaded plate. Whether you’re searching for a good laugh with comedies such as The Office, Seinfeld, and The Golden Girls, have a hankering for franchise films like James Bond, or want to revisit the Duttons on Yellowstone, there’s something for every taste. We’re rounding up some of the major Thanksgiving Day 2021 programming slates here.
TV & VIDEOS
Foreign Policy

FP’s Holiday Movie, TV, and Podcast Recommendations

Whether you’re looking for a TV show to watch with the family around the Christmas tree, a movie to stream while flying overseas to visit friends, or a podcast to listen to while you’re frantically cleaning the house before your mother-in-law arrives, here’s a great list of recommendations from FP staff and contributors to keep you entertained throughout the holidays.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Thanksgiving Winners and Losers, From ‘House of Gucci’ to ‘King Richard’

This year’s Thanksgiving box office feast was devoid of blockbuster dishes in a sobering reminder that moviegoing has yet to return to normal levels. And that was before new COVID-19 variant omicron sparked concern across the globe. Excluding 2020, combined domestic ticket sales for the holiday hit their lowest level in a quarter of a century. According to Comscore, revenue for the five-day, Wednesday-Sunday corridor came in at $142 million, compared to $263 million in 2019. “The box office recovery is very much a work in progress, even if it’s headed in the right direction,” says Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. Analysts and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy