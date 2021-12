Malala Yousafzai has said the rescue of women’s rights activists and others from Taliban-seized Afghanistan has ushered in “hope and safety” to vulnerable Afghans.The Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s comments come as it emerged an ex-Afghan minister, as well a lawyer who prosecuted more than 2,000 Taliban inmates, were among Afghans to arrive in Greece on Monday.A private charter flight transported the group of 119 Afghans from the capital of Kabul – with campaigners who worked with Yousafzai among the refugees.Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist who campaigns for women’s education, said: “Today’s arrival provides hope and safety for so many incredible, vulnerable...

