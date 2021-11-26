9 things to do this weekend: FusionFest, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays & more

9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here’s a list of nine things happening in Central Florida:

FusionFest is returning this year in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers said there will be more than 100 different cultures to experience music, dance, food, visual arts, spoken word, games and interactive activities.

The festival also features more than 1,000 local artists, who will perform and showcase their work on the stages, gallery and interactive installations at FusionFest.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Starting Friday, guests can visit EPCOT for its International Festival of the Holidays.

Guests will be surrounded by the wondrous sights, sounds and flavors of the season.

The “Candlelight Processional” will once again grace the America Gardens Theatre with a live orchestra, cast choir and celebrity narrator retelling the traditional Christmas story in spectacular and heartwarming fashion.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

Lake Nona’s Oh, What Fun! holiday festival returns on select nights starting this weekend.

The festival will run through Jan. 2 in Lake Nona Town Center and Boxi Park.

It is free and opens at 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the festival.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has opened a dazzling nighttime event, “Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild.”

The display features more than 100 larger-than-life lanterns spread throughout the zoo.

The event runs at night, outside normal zoo operation hours, until Jan. 16.

READ: Central Florida Zoo opens ‘Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild’

Tickets for the event must be purchased online.

More information on tickets can be found here.

The war on I-4 will be this weekend at the Bounce House.

The University of Central Florida Knights will take on the University of South Florida Bulls on Friday.

To learn more about the game, click here.

To get tickets to the game, click here.

SeaWorld is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season.

The park will be sparkling with holiday cheer with more than 3 million lights.

Guests can also experience entertainment such as Winter Wonderland on Ice. They can also meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa.

Click here to learn more.

LEGOLAND is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season.

Starting this weekend, the park will have new seasonal entertainment, exclusive character meet-and-greets, a whimsical wintery atmosphere and a 30-foot-tall LEGO tree.

The event is included with general admission.

Click here to learn more.

Night of a Million Lights at Give Kids the World Village continues this weekend.

Visitors can watch a dancing lights show, stroll amid millions of lights, enjoy festive music and holiday treats, take a tram ride through the Storybook Village and visit a holiday marketplace.

To learn more about the event, click here.

The Colorful Christmas at Crayola Experience is back.

Guests can meet characters, take part in the singing light show and visit a giant snow globe.

They can also create holiday crafts.

All activities are included with general admission.

To learn more, click here.

